Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

