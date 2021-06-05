Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 195.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Polaris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 101,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,659. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

