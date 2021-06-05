Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Reaches $22.65 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $22.65 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $23.97 or 0.00066723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00295359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00242406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01142183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,104.67 or 1.00511438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.14 or 0.01105598 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,080,612,877 coins and its circulating supply is 945,088,762 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

