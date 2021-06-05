Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Reduced by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pool by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pool by 1,221.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pool by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

