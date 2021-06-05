Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.71. Pool has a 12 month low of $244.91 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

