PopularCoin (POP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,392.51 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00488855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.23 or 1.00041108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011509 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

