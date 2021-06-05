Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of POST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 168,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,303. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Post by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Post by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.