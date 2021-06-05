PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $182.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

