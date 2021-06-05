Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.29.

PD opened at C$47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.73. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.20 and a twelve month high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

