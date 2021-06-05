Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.29.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$47.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.73. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.20 and a 12-month high of C$48.21. The firm has a market cap of C$629.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.