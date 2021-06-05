Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,905 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 25.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 799,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 702.0% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Corning by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $179,905 and sold 70,471,735 shares worth $3,064,756,423. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

