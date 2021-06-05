Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $189.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.14.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

