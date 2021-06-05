Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the quarter. Tilray accounts for 2.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tilray worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

