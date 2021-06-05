Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

FISV stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

