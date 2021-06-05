Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

