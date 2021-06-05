Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 220,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $26.42 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

