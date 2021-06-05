Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.27. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

