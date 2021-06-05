Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 123,754 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Southwestern Energy worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.40 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

