Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

