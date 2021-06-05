Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 463.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 469.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

COMM stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

