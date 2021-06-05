Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 86,605 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of National Retail Properties worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.