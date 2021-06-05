Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 275,807 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 35.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 98.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $21,533,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 64.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

AJRD stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

