PRIZM (PZM) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $500,561.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003795 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 262.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,757,056,726 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

