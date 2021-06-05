Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

