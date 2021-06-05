Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. Prosus has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.