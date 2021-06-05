Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $28.12

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $30.34. Prothena shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

