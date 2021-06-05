Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

