Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,063,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.27 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

