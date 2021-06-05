Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,757 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $18,870.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,426,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,542,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

