PutinCoin Price Up 38.3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $178,829.63 and $1,064.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.23 or 1.00041108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00083456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.