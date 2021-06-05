Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

HomeStreet stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $955.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.