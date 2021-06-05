Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.01 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,692,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $27,814,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $1,325,318. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

