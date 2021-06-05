Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Cut by Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.