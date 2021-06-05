Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for LivaNova PLC Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivaNova in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

