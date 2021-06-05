QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QADA. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.28. QAD has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in QAD by 8,641.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in QAD by 163.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in QAD by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

