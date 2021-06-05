QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

