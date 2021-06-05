Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $197.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.76. 1,058,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,106 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

