Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Quaker Chemical worth $496,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.78.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

