Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,371 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 279.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Veritex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.79 per share, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

