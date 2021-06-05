Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 33,486 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.15 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

