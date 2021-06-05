Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 532.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,330 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Geron worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Geron by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Geron by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

GERN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $442.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

