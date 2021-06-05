Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,786,000 after buying an additional 734,652 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,378,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,895,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNA stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.25. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

