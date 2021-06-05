Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

