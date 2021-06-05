Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 192.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after acquiring an additional 369,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $4,681,380.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $9,071,422. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.18.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

