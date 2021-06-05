Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,769,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

