Ragnarok Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,912.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

