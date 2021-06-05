Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $111,821.77 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Raise has a market cap of $111,821.77 and $26.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

