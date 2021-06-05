Raymond James Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

