Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

