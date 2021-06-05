Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

